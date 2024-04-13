Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Undergoes Third Brain Surgery, Chemo is Delayed | lovebscott.com

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella has experienced a setback in her battle against brain cancer.

via: EW

On Friday, the 19-year-old college student and model posted the 19th installment of her YouTube diary chronicling her journey, in which she revealed that her second round of chemotherapy has been delayed due to an unexpected third craniotomy. Isabella has been sharing videos ever since she underwent surgery to remove a tumor in her cerebellum last October.

Isabella began her latest vlog by announcing that she was headed to the hospital because of a fever (in a previous vlog, she explained that she must seek medical treatment whenever her temperature hits 100.4 degrees or higher). She revealed in a follow-up clip recorded from the emergency room that she’d had an emotional experience getting an IV and was set to undergo an MRI to check in on her health.

“I started hysterically crying because I needed to get an IV and I haven’t had an IV in so long. It came on quickly. I was thrown into that IV,” she said, pointing the camera down to reveal tear stains on her green shirt. “They’re giving me fluids right now, and antibiotics.”

In a later update, Isabella announced that she had just undergone her “first completely awake surgery.” “So they did a little procedure,” she said. “I’ve had this one before. They stuck a needle in three spots and drain fluid, and I was completely awake for this.”

Additional footage showed Isabella receiving a blood transfusion before she said she’d be undergoing her third craniotomy just over a month after her second. “Surprise!” she dryly quipped.

After the surgery, Isabella explained that the procedure was “not as bad as the first time,” but admitted that she was still “really in pain” as a result. “They do give me pain medicine… but they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain,” she said as she began to cry. “My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I’ve been crying a lot… I’m in a lot of pain. It’s not as bad as last time… My face isn’t as puffy as it was last time, but it literally hurts to do anything.”

She added that she was finding it difficult to move while having two IVs, her PICC line, which allows doctors the ability to access the veins near one’s heart, and her chemo port.

“I haven’t really eaten much in the past three or four days. I would say kind of nothing, which is really bad, but I just can’t really eat and I’m also just not hungry at all,” she continued. “There’s ups and downs to this, because I was eating so much a week ago and now I’m just like, I can’t eat anything. I’m in a down right now.”

Several clips showed Isabella being cheered up by her close friends and family as they visited during her weeklong hospital stay. However, shortly after being discharged, Isabella revealed that she was back at the hospital “two days later” due to shortness of breath and would be undergoing a CT scan.

In an update recorded a week after her visit, Isabella confirmed that she was able to leave the hospital that evening. “I did have my third craniotomy — but like, second just draining fluid — and I feel a lot better now,” she said. “I haven’t had a fever. I went to the ER… because I was having trouble breathing, but I was out that night, don’t worry.”

As a result of her craniotomy, Isabella revealed, she has been forced to “push chemo back a month.”

“Yes, I only have to do two rounds of chemo, but it’s still gonna be three months,” she said. “So I wasn’t very happy about that. I was like, bawling my eyes out because it’s just so disappointing when you’re like, ‘Yes! I can finish by May!’ And then everything changes because of a stupid head infection.”

“So now I’ll be done a little later than I wanted to, but oh well,” she said. “I’m home.”

In February, Isabella’s father opened up about her cancer journey during a Good Morning America segment. “It is tough to see her go through it,” he said, “but I know she’s a tough young lady and she’s going to make it through.”