Michael Strahan Breaks Silence After Facing Furious Calls to Be Fired From Fox NFL Over ‘Disrespectful’ and ‘Cowardly’ Act During National Anthem

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Michael Strahan is firing back at the outrage surrounding his stance on the national anthem on Sunday.

Strahan is finally speaking out after angry fans called for his termination following his decision not to place his hand over his heart at the San Diego Naval Base ahead of Veterans Day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former NFL star will not face any fines or punishment despite the outcry.

On Sunday, during a Fox NFL Sunday broadcast in honor of Veterans Day, the 52-year-old placed his hands in front of him while his co-stars all had their hands over their hearts while the National Anthem played.

The ex athlete quickly drew harsh criticism from some viewers, including from Newsmax commentator Todd Starnes, who tweeted: “Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on NFL on FOX.”

The controversial star added: “The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright cowardly.”

However, Strahan addressed the backlash in his own way, taking to Instagram to share a tribute to his father, including a photo of his dad in his military uniform.

He wrote: “Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure. This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr.”

The Good Morning America host added: “Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.”

Despite the chaos, Strahan will not face consequences, as an insider told Daily Mail there “isn’t going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael’s way”.

While Strahan didn’t directly address the backlash, a source shared the dad-of-four wasn’t looking to ruffle any feathers with not placing his hand over his heart.

They shared: “Michael was in the moment and in no way shape or form objecting to the moment at hand. This was an internet controversy that was never in his thoughts to start.”

Strahan has had a difficult year as in January he revealed his daughter Isabella, 20, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

via: Radar Online

