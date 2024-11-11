Michael Strahan Accused of ‘Disrespecting’ National Anthem on FOX NFL Sunday

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Michael Strahan has come under fire.

On the network’s broadcast from the San Diego Naval Base ahead of Veterans Day, the national anthem was played before Sunday’s busy schedule of NFL action while a large number of military personnel stood around the crew.

While every other member of the team stood with their hand over their heart, Strahan angered fans on social media when he instead stood with his hands interlocked in front of him.

The ? @TomBrady joins our show at Naval Base San Diego! pic.twitter.com/j16V3QfWoT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2024

Amid the outrage over his controversial act, the former New York Giants star has shared a photo of his father, Major Gene W. Strahan Sr, during his time in the military on Instagram while paying tribute to veterans across the US.

‘Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,’ he wrote on his story. ‘Your selfless service is beyond measure.

‘Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.’

Strahan has also been a co-host of popular morning talk show Good Morning America since 2016. However, he was absent from Monday’s program.

