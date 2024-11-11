Home > NEWS

Michael Strahan Accused of ‘Disrespecting’ National Anthem on FOX NFL Sunday

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Michael Strahan has come under fire.

On the network’s broadcast from the San Diego Naval Base ahead of Veterans Day, the national anthem was played before Sunday’s busy schedule of NFL action while a large number of military personnel stood around the crew.

While every other member of the team stood with their hand over their heart, Strahan angered fans on social media when he instead stood with his hands interlocked in front of him.

Advertisement

Amid the outrage over his controversial act, the former New York Giants star has shared a photo of his father, Major Gene W. Strahan Sr, during his time in the military on Instagram while paying tribute to veterans across the US.

‘Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,’ he wrote on his story. ‘Your selfless service is beyond measure.

Advertisement

‘Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.’

Strahan has also been a co-host of popular morning talk show Good Morning America since 2016. However, he was absent from Monday’s program.

via: Daily Mail

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Diddy’s Relationship With Harvey Weinstein Reportedly ‘Secretly Probed by Feds’ — Amid Claims Rapper Copied Mogul’s Depravity Playbook

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Megan Fox Is Pregnant with Baby No. 4, Her First with Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

By: Walker
A trans man holds his hand up with the transgender flag painted onto his hand
HUMAN INTEREST

Trans Rights Are Human Rights: How to Support Transgender Awareness Month

By: Singleton
Election rally
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Navigating Post-Election Fears: A Supportive Guide on Suicide Prevention

By: Kara Johnson
NEWS

Caitlyn Jenner Desperately Hopes Kim Kardashian Will Help Her Get Back To The Kardashian-Jenner Clan

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Course Coming to Yale University

By: Walker
NEWS

Britney Spears Discusses Conservatorship In Unearthed TV Interview [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Fears Grow Liam Payne May Have Been Murdered For His $60,000 Rolex — As Watch Is Still Missing Weeks After Fatal Balcony Death Plunge

By: Walker
NEWS

Gunna’s Brother Responds To Young Thug’s Now-Deleted Remarks About Their Friendship Status

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Sex Abuse Judge Denies His Request for an ‘Unprecedented’ Gag Order on Victims & Lawyers

By: Walker