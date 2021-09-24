Michael K. Williams' Death Ruled Accidental Overdose Involving Fentanyl and Heroin

Michael K. Williams’ cause of death has been confirmed as a drug overdose, according to the Chief Medical Examiner in NYC.

Specifically, his cause of death is listed as “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

His manner of death has been ruled accidental.

When Michael’s body was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Labor Day, drug paraphernalia and narcotics were also found at the scene.

The NYPD is investigating the source of the drugs and hopes to track down the dealer responsible.