Michael Jackson Biopic Adds Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy | lovebscott.com

Larenz Tate, Kat Graham, Jessica Sula, and more have been cast in Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International’s upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

As the film chronicles Jackson’s rise to prominence — first as a member of the Jackson 5, then as a solo artist — the record label will factor in significantly. “Power” franchise star Tate (who coincidentally played “Thriller” producer Quincy Jones in 2004’s “Ray”) takes on the Motown impresario Gordy, who redefined American music by platforming such acts as the Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Four Tops, Gladys Knight and the Pips and Diana Ross & the Supremes.

Graham (“Love in the Villa,” Tyler Perry’s upcoming “Black, White & Blue”) portrays Ross, who, as lead singer of the chart-topping group, was asked to officially introduce the Jackson 5 to the world and remained a lifelong influence on Michael Jackson.

Other new cast members of the Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International project include Jessica Sula (“Split”) as La Toya Jackson, Michael’s older sister; Liv Symone (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) as Gladys Knight; Kevin Shinick (“Robot Chicken”) as Dick Clark; KeiLyn Durrel Jones (“The Other Two,” “How to Die Alone”) as Jackson’s former security-turned-trusted friend and confidante Bill Bray; and Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”) as industry icon Quincy Jones, who first met Michael Jackson when he was just 12 years old. The pair would go on to collaborate on three of Michael’s most successful albums: 1979’s “Off the Wall,” 1982’s “Thriller” and 1987’s “Bad.”

“Michael,” from director Antoine Fuqua, is currently in production and has added a slew of stars in recent weeks. Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will make his screen debut playing his uncle in the film, while 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi will portray the King of Pop from his early days in the Jackson 5.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long will play family heads Joe and Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller will play Jackson’s attorney and advisor John Branca. Eight actors will portray Jackson’s siblings over two time periods, while Variety exclusively reported that Laura Harrier will play portray pioneering female music executive Suzanne de Passe.

Graham King of GK Films (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) is producing the film, which is set to hit theaters on April 18 2025. Three-time Oscar nominee John Logan wrote the script. Prince Jackson, Jackson’s eldest son, is working with the production on set, side-by-side with the filmmakers, on behalf of his siblings.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to bring together such a gifted group of actors for this film,” stated King in a press release. “What they bring to these key roles provides a rich backdrop for the movie, adding to the extraordinary ensemble.”

The release also included an updated synopsis, which mentions the “accusations” against Jackson for the first time:

“Michael” will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex. The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.