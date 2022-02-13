Michael Che Responds to Kanye West Offering to ‘Double’ His ‘SNL’ Salary So He Doesn’t Have to Work With Pete Davidson [Photo]

Kanye West is trying to use his platform to call-out/shame anyone who has anything to do with Pete Davidson and briefly set his sights (or Twitter Fingers) on Pete’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ co-star Michael Che.

via Complex:

“@chethinks I’ll double whatever they paying you just so you don’t have to look at that pawn ever again big love,” Ye wrote, referring to Davidson.

An hour later, Che took to Instagram to address Kanye’s remarks, posting a series of photos in which he responded to Ye’s offer with several messages written out on a legal pad.

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” the SNL star joked, “for anything less than triple salary.”

Che continued, “That’s right, $90k per year!” before listing his requirements. “Full medical. Full dental. Four weeks vacay. Corner office. Plus, a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12.”

“And you gotta make some beats for my band ‘The Slap Butts,’” he added. “And you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I’ll Rambo that whole building.”

Check out Michael’s response below. Kanye’s doing a lot for someone who was out and about with not one, but multiple women all month. Julia Fox should be embarrassed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Che (@chethinks)