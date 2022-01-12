Michael B. Jordan Throws Lori Harvey A Surprise Party For Her 25th Birthday [Video]

Lori Harvey was showered with love on her 25th birthday.

via: BET

Michael B. Jordan went all out to celebrate his leading lady’s 25th birthday. Below, see the highlights from Lori Harvey’s surprise party—including the birthday girl’s adorable reaction to the candlelit dinner!

Although Lori Harvey’s birthday isn’t until January 13th, the fashionable socialite and owner of SKN by LH got a head start to her yearly celebration last night, courtesy of her actor BAE Michael B. Jordan.

Rocking a skintight patterned catsuit, Harvey was left speechless when she unknowingly entered her pre-birthday celebration at the popular Japanese restaurant, Nobu Malibu. Surprised by her close friends, the star was clearly overjoyed.

“It’s the surprise birthday for me,” Harvey shared on her Instagram Stories while giving fans a look at the luxe décor and fabulous attendees. She later wrote on a separate clip, “Thank you for my surprise birthday party baby, @michaelbjordan.”

While it is unclear what was on the menu, it was evident that a good time was had by all. Jordan even ensured her celebrity friends Normani and Ryan Destiny were in attendance.

Below, check out highlights from the night.

Ok, sis! We’re glad to see that Lori’s new year is off to a great start. Join us in sending the model early birthday wishes!