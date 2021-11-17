Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Celebrate 1-Year Dating Anniversary [Photos + Video]

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

The “Creed” actor, 34, took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate 12 months with his 24-year-old girlfriend, posting several sweet snaps with her on his Instagram Story.

“Happy Anniversary,” Jordan captioned a photo in which Harvey was seen grabbing his face for a kiss as he playfully stuck out his tongue.

Over another selfie of the pair, he added, “It’s been a year crazy!!”

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, meanwhile, commemorated the relationship milestone by posting a snap from her romantic dinner with Jordan.

She gave a glimpse of the chef’s tasting menu, which read, “Happy Anniversary Michael & Lori!” at the top and included a caviar dish with roasted sunchoke, smoked eel and stone crab.

Lori also shared a Boomerang video of Jordan sitting across from her at the table in a gray striped button-down shirt.

“Happy anniversary my love,” she captioned the IG Story along with a white heart emoji.

The rather private duo first sparked dating speculation when they were seen together in Atlanta ahead of Thanksgiving 2020. They confirmed their relationship by going Instagram-official in January.

Lori’s game show host father, 64, has since given Jordan his blessing, telling Ellen DeGeneres in March, “I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I can dig in … ’cause I done got rid of all of them.”

Steve added that the actor, whom People named “Sexiest Man Alive” last year, is “such a good guy” and “one of the nicest guys.”

“I’m hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy,” the “Family Feud” host added.

