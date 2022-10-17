Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New ‘Creed III’ Posters [Photo]

Michael B. Jordan has two jobs (in the upcoming Rocky franchise installment). He directs and stars in Creed 3, reprising his role as the unyielding boxer Adonis, the son of Apollo Creed from the original Sylvester Stallone movies.

via: Vibe

On Monday (Oct. 17), MGM released the first two official posters for the upcoming Creed sequel, which also serves as the ninth installment of the Rocky franchise.

The new promotional images of the characters Adonis Creed (Jordan) and Anderson Dame (Majors) show the two boxers angled in a boxing ring, flexing their muscles and game faces. Majors joins the franchise as a new character and Jordan will serve as the film’s director for the first time.

With the film’s plot details still kept under wraps, Creed III is expected to follow up the last film’s storyline. Creed II focused on Adonis beating Viktor Drago, the son of Rocky IV antagonist Ivan Drago, with guidance and training from a retired Rocky Balboa. The second installment of the franchise served as Stallone’s final performance.

The upcoming sports drama sequel will star Jordan, Majors, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu. Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Alvarez have also been cast in the film for undisclosed roles, Gold Derby reports.

MBJ’s latest films include 2021’s A Journal for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington, Amazon Prime’s Without Remorse, as well as the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, set to premiere on Nov. 11 in theaters.

Creed III is set to premiere in theaters on March 3, 2023.