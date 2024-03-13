Michael B. Jordan Admits He Gets “Lonely” But Isn’t Quite Ready To Date Again | lovebscott.com

In the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Michael B. Jordan made an appearance where he spoke on his current love life.

via: BET

During the podcast, which dropped on Monday (March 11), the “Creed III” star got vulnerable while discussing the woes of romantic partnership. He also expanded on how his busy schedule prevents him from being more adventurous.

For Jordan, getting involved with a partner “isn’t easy.”

“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” he said while adding that while he believes love “should be enough” to just love your partner, “It’s not quite that simple.”

He also revealed his ideal mate needs to “understand all of me and all that comes with me as well,” including his desire for “that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else.”

At one point during this sitdown with Shetty, Jordan dissected how loneliness affects his life.

“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating,” he explained. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

He continued, “I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me.”

In 2022, Jordan and Lori Harvey split after over a year of dating.

While Jordan is single, he admits, “I’m not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.” He also noted that he does “want a family eventually.”

From his early days as a teenager on “All My Children” to starring in “Black Panther,” Jordan’s career has seen explosive highs.

Still, he admitted there are things he longs to do.

“There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. … I haven’t traveled for fun,” he shared. “I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long.”

Listen to the episode below.