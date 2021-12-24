Miami Real Estate Agent Labeled ‘Suspected Serial Killer’ in Targeted Attacks on Homeless Men [Photo + Video]

The Miami Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer.

via: New York Post

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, of Kendall, was dubbed as a “suspected serial killer” Thursday by police after he was charged with shooting a homeless man near downtown Miami late Tuesday, the city’s interim police chief told reporters.

Police said the victim survived and was in extremely critical condition late Thursday. Maceo then targeted another homeless man two hours later, the Miami Herald reported.

In that attack, Maceo is suspected of pulling up in a black Dodge Charger and fatally shooting Jerome Antonio Price, 56, as he slept on a sidewalk in the city’s Wynwood section. The deadly gunfire was captured on surveillance video, but Maceo had yet to be formally charged in the slaying as of Thursday, authorities said.

Maceo was initially jailed early Thursday on a trespassing count, but cops said they planned to charge him with murder and attempted murder.

Miami police found him in the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue and in possession of a firearm believed to have been used in the shootings, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Maceo is a licensed real estate broker working for Century 21 in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay, records cited by the newspaper show.

His Facebook page shows he’s originally from Cuba and attended Miami Sunset Senior High School. State records show he has no previous arrests, but does have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, the Herald reported.

Morales said investigators quickly tied together the two shootings. Maceo is also suspected of a third attack – the shooting of a homeless man on Oct. 16. Manuel Perez, 59, was killed in that incident and surveillance photos of the suspect appears to show a man who looks like Maceo.

It’s possible Maceo attacked others as well, Morales said, adding that the homeless victims were “brutally targeted” for no apparent reason.

“There may be other victims who suffered at the hands of this ruthless criminal,” the chief told reporters.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined Morales at Thursday’s press conference to announce Maceo’s arrest. A motive for the shootings remains under investigation, WSVN reported.

“The fact that this particular person preyed on the most vulnerable in our community is particularly upsetting,” Suarez said.

This is the man Mayor Francis Suarez is responsible for shooting two people Tuesday, killing one in Wynwood … police believe he’s responsible for another killing back in October. He is Willy Maceo Suarez …#SerialKillerCaught @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/ietwbOzHwR — Joel Waldman (@joelwaldmanNEWS) December 23, 2021