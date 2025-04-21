Mia Thornton Exits the Real Housewives of Potomac

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Mia Thornton made history on the Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion when she became the first to not return for the rest of filming.

The reality star exited the taping of the annual season wrap-up, storming off set after costar Gizelle Bryant told her she was a “terrible mother.”

The cast also criticized her during the reunion for seemingly lying about a breakup with Atlanta radio show host Inc. Mia fueled criticisms from fans even further when, after the reunion, she posted a video of her and Inc. kissing.

Lastly, the cast called out Mia for not living in Potomac or the DMV area. It came out during the reunion that Mia lives in Atlanta, GA, far from the show’s base. Mia claimed she was back and forth between Atlanta, Charlotte, and the Washington, D.C. area but spent plenty of time in DC even when the show wasn’t filming. But recently, Mia shared on social media this weekend that she’s seemingly now in Atlanta full-time.

That news that many thinking that Mia would not return for season 10 and today (April 21) the businesswoman took to Instagram to confirm that she is leaving RHOP.

With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share. My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.

The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories. I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story. To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.

This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…

“I don’t just make headlines — I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded. #LegacyInTheMaking

Time will tell if Mia ends up landing over on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

