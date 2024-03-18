MGM Resorts: Bruno Mars Has ‘No Debt’ with the Company | lovebscott.com

On Saturday (March 16), it was reported about that Bruno Mars’ has an alleged $50 million gambling debt with MGM Casinos.

via: Las Vegas Review Journal

MGM Resorts says its relationship with Bruno Mars is one of “mutual respect” and, Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

Issued Monday, the statement answers a report Friday from media website NewsNation that the Park MGM headliner has rolled up gambling debts in the tens of millions. Citing an unidentified source, the publication alleged Mars had debts as high as $50 million from table games.

Responding to a request for comment, and MGM Resorts International rep emailed the statement:

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.

“MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

The NewsNation report went on to say Mars continues to perform his residency production at Dolby Live to pay down debt. The unconfirmed numbers are Mars makes $1.5 million a night, $60 million a year after taxes. As a result, the source is quoted in the pub, “(MGM) basically own him.”

However, the 38-year-old superstar and the resort company have just entered into a long-running partnership with The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. Mars has appeared several times at the club, which opened Feb. 10. His backing band, The Hooligans, performs at the club.

A person familiar with Mars’ residency said of the report, “That whole thing is such BS.”

Mars’ stage show debuted in December 2016, and his residency has been repeatedly extended. The show is largely unchanged from its launch, though Mars has enforced a “pouched” phone policy since 2018. In that time, rumors of his gaming activity have seeped out of the hotel, cresting with the NewsNation report and MGM’s firm denial.

One piece of information imparted in the story was a rumored feud between Mars and Anderson .Paak, who performed the sold-out Silk Sonic series at Dolby Live. The 47 dates ran from 2022-23. The story indicates the two were in dispute because .Paak felt he was underpaid, but the two have made up. The reporting lists May dates for Silk Sonic at Dolby Live, but the act is not on the venue’s schedule.