Metro Boomin Responds to Speculation That Drake and Future Are Beefing Over a Woman | lovebscott.com

Metro Boomin is clearing up speculation around the apparent demise of Drake and Future’s friendship.

Since the release of Metro and Future’s joint album last week, the internet’s been going crazy with rumors that Future and Drake are beefing over a woman.

via Complex:

“Yall n****s stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” Metro tweeted underneath an account that claimed that the two rappers are at odds over a woman named Diana.

The ramped up speculation surrounding the status of Drake and Future’s relationship comes after the release of Metro and Future’s album We Don’t Trust You, which includes the Kendrick Lamar-featuring song “Like That.”

In it, Lamar raps, “Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it’s just big me / N***a, bum, what? I’m really like that,” Kendrick raps in the track in what is being perceived as shots aimed at Drake. “And your best work is a light pack / N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack’ / N***a, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with tall these nines, he go’ see Pet Sematary / N***a, bum.”

The speculation surrounding the nature of the beef comes after Drake’s “What Would Pluto Do” from For All The Dogs, in which lyrics imply the Toronto superstar slept with a girl that Future was previously with. “What would Pluto do? He’d fuck the ho, so I did it,” Drake raps on the song.

Meanwhile, on the title track off of Future’s latest effort, he had some bars for someone who many people think is Drake. “You a n***a number one fan, dog / Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog / Pillow talkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog,” he raps. “I don’t need another fake friend, dog / Can’t be ’bout a ho, ’cause we sharin’, dog / In you feelings, n***a, why you playin’, dog?”

It’s clear something’s going on between them all — we’re just not sure what.