Method Man and Mary J. Blige Discuss How Their Careers Have Come Full Circle on “Power Book II: Ghost” [Video]

Method Man and Mary J. Blige talk about their chemistry, working with Redman and what to expect on the new season of “Power Book II: Ghost!”

via: Revolt

The popular “Power” spin-off was renewed by Starz last year after just three episodes. Ahead of the show’s season two premiere, AllHipHop caught up with two of “Power Book II’”s biggest stars — who happen to know each other very well.

Method Man, who plays the sly attorney Davis Maclean, will be welcoming his friend and frequent collaborator Redman to the series this season. According to Starz, Redman will portray Theo Rollins, the older incarcerated brother of Maclean. The network states that the two used to “run the streets,” but now they’re on opposite sides of the law. Maclean made a promise to his older brother and fans will have to find out if he can keep it.

“Da Rockwilder” duo has worked together on music since the early 90s. They’ve released three studio albums — Blackout!, How High: The Soundtrack, Blackout! 2 — together, plus a mixtape titled Lights Out. They had a series on Fox called “Method & Red” and of course, starred alongside each other in the 2001 cult classic How High.

Method Man told the outlet that working with Redman on “Power Book II” is similar to working with him in the studio. “It’s all the same, except we’re in a controlled environment,” Method Man said. “Redman is a consummate professional like myself. If anything I owe him a lot because he actually showed me how to perform correctly on stage, whether people remember or not. He had been in the game two years prior than what I had been. So, when you put us on screen, that resonates. We have chemistry.”

Method Man kept mum about his new on-screen relationship with Redman, but he did mention that “there’s a few different reasons why Davis hired Saxe” at the end of season one. “It’s not just because he was a U.S. Federal Attorney,” Method Man said.

Later in the interview, Method Man talks about reuniting with Mary J. Blige, who plays the fierce matriarch Monet Tejada. “It’s no feeling like this in the world to be doing something for so long and to still reap the benefits of your work. I won a Grammy in ‘95 with Mary J. Blige for music,” he said. “And then, I won an NAACP Award with Mary J. Blige for acting. It gets no better than that.”

Blige reaffirmed her co-star’s comments when asked what it’s like to come full-circle with Method Man. “It’s amazing, and it’s a blessing,” she said. “All pure. Blessings. It’s all God… It’s a lot of hard work and it’s a lot of being grateful, being grateful more than anything.”

Check out AllHipHop’s interviews with Method Man and Mary J. Blige below: