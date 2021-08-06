Method Man Launches Comic Series Through His First NFT [Video]

Method Man has officially entered the world of non-fungible tokens, and to kick off his entrance he has decided to launch his own comic universe.

via: Revolt

According to a Friday (Aug. 6) report from Rolling Stone, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper is launching a comic series called Tical World through NFT. Artist Alex Smetsky is handling the illustrations, which are Killer Beez-inspired. The NFT features 3D digital animation and an unreleased song from Meth. All in all, it sounds pretty dope.

Method Man is far from the first musician to jump into NFTs. Back in June, JAY-Z celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, with a special NFT auction. Last month, SZA teamed up with American Express to unload her own special NFT collection that included exclusive concert footage and rare photos. A few months before that, The Weeknd released his own NFT that included included exclusive music.

This new venture is another sign of Meth trying out new things. Since bursting onto the scene with Wu-Tang Clan nearly 30 years ago, he’s flexed an inimitable package of style and substance that’s made him a superstar. In the intervening years, he obviously jumped into an acting career and various other ventures. Recently, a couple of those ventures would be converging into one another.

In May, it was reported Method Man’s entertainment production company SIX AM would be producing How High 3, a sequel to two previous Meth and Redman-starring stoner flicks. How High 2 starred Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly. Now, at some point in the future, Meth and Redman will be teaming up on the big screen once again.

Now, Meth’s got a new comic series and he’s releasing it in a way no one expected. Salute, and stay tuned for more updates on the rap legend.

This news follows Em launching Shady Con, a digital festival that allows fans to own a Shady-approved NFT collectible.

SHADY CON is goin down Sunday on @niftygateway hit the site for more – https://t.co/zihP6IDviC pic.twitter.com/LzndItEprd — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 22, 2021