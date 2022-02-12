Method Man Calls Out Twitter User Who Photoshopped His Beard Off [Photos]

Method Man took to Twitter to call out a user who decided to Photoshop his beard off.

I swear y’all all I be doin’ is drinking water and mindin’ my business… (exhales)? pic.twitter.com/3YR7VfMe2l — methodman (@methodman) February 12, 2022

via People:

The Wu-Tang Clan MC took to Twitter on Friday to call out a user who digitally shaved off the rapper’s facial hair, claimed that Method Man did it himself, and asked his followers if “y’all ladies still choosing.” Method Man caught wind of the post relatively quickly.

“This is suckashit,” he wrote. “u still hv time to delete it… Love and light my brother.”

Method Man didn’t leave his response at just that either. The rapper and actor also tracked down the original photo that the user Photoshopped, and posted it as a side-by-side comparison with a message to his fanbase.

“U know what’s funny,” he wrote. “A 50 yr old man got y’all in ur feelings so bad . U gotta resort to this.. all I send in return is love n light! #whoraisedthesenegroes.”

He then cosigned a take from another Twitter user, who wrote that “men are weird,” given that the user “saw women thirsting over method man and got in your feelings and started editing pics.”

Outside of making his still-thriving beard known on Twitter, Method Man has also been sharing some new material lately. In late January, he premiered the visual for “The Last Two Minutes” with Complex. The track is a follow-up to “2 Minutes of Your Time” and “Another 2 Minutes,” off his respective Meth Lab 1 and Meth Lab 2: The Lithium projects, as he uses his latest bars to promote the third installment of the Meth Lab series.

Y’all need to leave Method Man alone!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)