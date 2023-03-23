Meredith Marks Is 'Beyond Happy to Be Alive and Well' After Her Car Careened Off Snowy Cliff

Meredith Marks is happy to be alive.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 51, shared Thursday in an Instagram post that she is “beyond happy to be alive and well” after she and her friend Kathy were involved in a car accident.

“This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah,” Marks explained alongside a photo of the two inside a vehicle as well as a short clip of the car stuck in a pile of snow.

Marks assured her followers that everyone was “all okay and safe” after the incident that “could have been far more horrible” and asked drivers to be cautious.

“Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades,” she added. (The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area.)

She continued, “Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have.”

Before the release of RHOSLC’s third season last year, Marks touched on mental health as she explained how her personal life impacted her while on the Bravo series.

“It was a trying year; there were some pretty dark times,” she told Page Sixin April. “As you know, I like to disengage. So at the end of last winter, I left Utah. I didn’t come back here for about five or six months.”

“I really needed time and space to process everything that had gone on — both within my family and my circle of friends, and how they handled what went on with my family,” she added.

The jewelry designer revealed that she escaped to Provence, France, where she “found [her] zen” after dealing with drama from her costars, the death of her father, and her nephew’s battle with addiction.

Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Mary Cosby are set to return to the franchise for its fourth season. A release date has not yet been announced.

