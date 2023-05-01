Members of Writers Guild of America to Strike Tuesday After Weeks of Failed Negotiations

Members of the Writers Guild of America are officially going on strike after weeks of failed negotiations with major studios.

via ABC:

The strike will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The decision was made following six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony under the umbrella of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP),” read a statement issued by the WGA. “The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, but the studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing.”

WGA members voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to authorize a strike if labor negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, break down. According to the Writers Guild of America, 97.8% of members who cast ballots supported the strike-authorization vote. A total of 9,218 union members cast ballots, representing nearly 79% of the WGA’s membership.

The current Writers Guild contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

We stand with the writers.