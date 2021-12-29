Melissa Ford Opens Up About Her Relationship With Drake: ‘I Truly Adored Him’ [Video]

With decades in the entertainment industry under her belt, Melyssa Ford has more than enough stories about what she’s experienced behind the scenes.

via: Hot97

During an interview on Drink Champs, when initially asked about what transpired between she and the rapper, she says “he’s very dramatic.” Drink Champs host Noreaga held no punches with his next question. He immediately asks if “Drake ate the a**? Let’s keep it real.”

Later in the interview she explains her attraction to Drake. “I cannot lie, and [I have to] say that part of the attraction with him is how smart and cerebral and Canadian he was. We spoke the same non-verbal language… There was an unspoken language, and I really, truly f**king adored him.”

Keeping it coy, Melyssa replies, “Here’s the thing, you’ll never have full confirmation as to what actually transpired,” she said. After doing a bit of back and forth, Melyssa decided to speak more about what may or may not have transpired with Drake. She explained that they’re both Scorpios, both biracial, and Ford said she “really, truly f*cking adored him.”

Watch a clip of her interview to see what else Melyssa Ford has to say about Drizzy below.

In the past Melyssa has spoken about her alleged romance with Drake, a relationship that she claims existed while Drizzy was also seeing model Tocarra Jones years ago.