Meghan McCain Trashes Former 'View' Co-hosts as 'Pathetic' and 'Crazy Old People' After Latest Show Controversy

Meghan McCain recently claimed she does not think about The View.

via: Radar Online

But McCain trashed her former The View co-hosts this week during a surprising interview about her old gig on the popular ABC morning talk show, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after The View co-host Ana Navarro appeared to accuse McCain of “influence peddling” like Hunter Biden, the 39-year-old ex-host appeared for an interview on Michael Malice’s Your Welcome podcast.

According to McCain, she “can’t go a week without something being said about [her] on the show” despite leaving The View more than two years ago.

McCain then went on to dub her former co-hosts – including Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Navarro – “crazy old people.”

“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that for the rest of my life I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years,” she told Malice on Wednesday.

“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I’d have to deal with, like, these crazy old people just yelling about me all the time,” McCain added.

The late John McCain’s daughter also called her former co-hosts “pathetic” and insisted that she goes “whole swaths of time” without thinking about her former co-workers or The View.

“I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like, whole months without thinking about the show or anything,” she explained. “And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day.”

“It’s pathetic,” McCain added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former The View co-host threatened to launch legal action against the morning show after Navarro appeared to accuse McCain of “influence peddling” earlier this month.

Although Navarro did not refer to McCain by name, she did claim that a former co-host allegedly “influence peddled” off their family name.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington,” Navarro said earlier this month. “People sitting at this table did it!”

“I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro clarified.

McCain accused Navarro and The View of libel over the remarks and threatened to launch legal action after “consulting [her] lawyers.”

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis,” she tweeted. “It has been years – move on, I have.”

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have. I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries,” the former co-host continued.

“All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous,” McCain charged. “I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

Meanwhile, McCain used her appearance on the Your Welcome podcast this week to discuss her departure from The View in 2021 after four years with the morning show.

She indicated that her co-hosts were “toxic” and claimed that the show “wouldn’t cover” certain stories because “it made people look bad.”

“There would be a fight over whether it should even be aired because the hosts didn’t agree on it,” McCain told Malice on Wednesday. “And that was always a battle every day.”

“And there were some news stories that they just wouldn’t cover because it made people look bad,” she added. “I don’t think that’s totally ethical.”