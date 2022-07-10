Meghan McCain Calls Elon Musk And Nick Cannon's 'Impregnate The Planet' Mentality 'Creepy'

Not a fan! After Nick Cannon and Elon Musk gushed about raising big, blended families amid news that the billionaire had secretly welcomed two more children, Meghan McCain has spoken out about her thoughts on the “creepy” matter.

via: AceShowbiz

In an op-ed for Daily Mail, the conservative columnist called the two men’s “impregnate the planet” mentality “creepy.”

In her piece, the 37-year-old attached a screenshot of Musk and Cannon’s recent exchange on Twitter. In the Thursday, July 7 post, the SpaceX founder first penned, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Catching wind of the post, Cannon replied, “Right there with you my Brother!” Musk then wrote back, “Congrats on your family! We must expand scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand nature of Universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!”

Their statements did not sit well with McCain. “What the heck is going on here?” she argued underneath the snap. “I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism. I don’t care that he is ‘supposedly’ buying Twitter to save it from the bots and thought-police, or colonizing Mars to save the human race. This is flat out weird.”

“This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet,” she went on fuming. “Elon is the wealthiest man on the planet, he certainly can largely do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, however he wants, but don’t for a minute think that ordinary Americans relate to this at all.”

Not done offering her two cents, the former host of “The View” explained, “While Americans are trying to figure out how to pay for gas and groceries, the average cost of a surrogate can range from $90,000 to $130,000 depending on the individual arrangements.” She added, “Musk may have the resources to support three families, but obviously most do not.”

Musk is a father of 10 children after secretly welcoming twins with Shivon Zilli last year. The twins joined his kids with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, 18-year-old Vivian and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, who were born in 2006. Their eldest child, a son named Nevada Alexander, died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old in 2002.

Musk is also a father to a 2-year-old son named X AE A-XII and a 1-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his ex and Canadian singer Grimes. As for Cannon, he has seven children with different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is currently expecting a boy with model Bre Tiesi and a ninth child with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is also the mother of his fifth and sixth kids.

