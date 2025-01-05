Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, NBA Star Torrey Craig, Denies Cheating on Rapper with OnlyFans Model

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

During his eight-year NBA career, Torrey Craig has seldom been in the limelight. However, in just five months, the Chicago Bulls forward has found himself the subject of intense scrutiny due to his alleged relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

Craig is now denying that he cheating on Meg with an OnlyFans model.

On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls player took to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Ain [sic] no way ppl want clout that bad.”

In a separate post, Craig, 34, shared a video of a woman showing how to make fake Instagram DMs, seemingly implying that the alleged messages were not real.

The power forward also posted a screenshot of continuous messages from the woman, who goes by @thejasmineelizabethhh on Instagram.

In one of the DMs she allegedly wrote, “I have a question for you. You gonna let me come to one of your games? I’m not tryna be seen, just wanna see you & head out lol.”

Craig’s posts come after the woman shared alleged messages between her and the athlete on Instagram, claiming they had been dating at the same time he was with Megan, 29.

On Saturday, Elizabeth shared screenshots of times the power forward allegedly sent her money and messages of him saying he wanted to “suck” her breasts.

Craig then allegedly asked the woman if she wanted to make a sex tape.

Elizabeth’s alleged conversations with Craig started in May 2023 and were as recent as December 2024.

When a blog referred to the woman as Craig’s “side chick,” she posted an alleged message from the former Phoenix Suns player asking her to be his “wife.”

“Nothing screams side chick about this,” she wrote.

Page Six has reached out to Megan’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The Grammy winner — born Megan Pete — and Craig first went public with their romance in August 2024, when they shared a since-deleted TikTok video.

The following month, the “Hiss” emcee and Craig enjoyed a date night in New York City.

Two weeks ago, Megan supported her beau at his home game in Chicago against the Boston Celtics.

via: Page Six