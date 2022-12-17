Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Has Reportedly Gone Missing Ahead of Appearance at Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

In another bizarre twist to The People vs. Daystar Peterson (aka Tory Lanez), Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard — who was scheduled to testify during the trial on Friday — has gone missing.

In a statement to The Shade Room, Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro confirmed the news.

“We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court,” Alex said.

In addition, TSR noted that “the LAPD is currently looking into Edison’s disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.”

This trial keeps getting more and more dramatic.