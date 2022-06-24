Megan Thee Stallion Signed With JAY-Z After He Surprised Her With Hot Cheetos

Jay-Z can thank Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for getting Megan Thee Stallion to sign with his entertainment agency, Roc Nation.

via: Rap-Up

The Houston rapper revealed that she signed with Roc Nation after Hov surprised her with her favorite snack, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. While speaking on the “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” panel at Cannes Lions on Thursday, Meg recalled her meeting with the famed management company.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” she said, according to Page Six. “And then JAY-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know JAY-Z was coming to my meeting!’”

But it was what he was carrying that really sweetened the deal. “But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold,” she joked.

Megan’s love for Hot Cheetos is well documented. She even starred in Frito-Lay’s Super Bowl ad for the snack brand.

“When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she said of her rider. “I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”

Meg is back in album mode and has 25 to 30 songs recorded for the follow-up to her 2020 debut Good News, including a collaboration with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Murda Beatz also produced another track, “Gift and Curse,” which “layers personal revelation on top of exuberant dance music,” according to Rolling Stone.