Megan Thee Stallion Posts Video of Erykah Badu Twerking Onstage During Her Set: ‘Shocked Thee Sh*t Outta Me’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has been hitting the fest circuit this summer, particularly in Europe. One of her most recent was Switzerland’s Gurtenfestival, where she performed after Erykah Badu.

via: Rap-Up

The crowd went wild when the 51-year-old singer, who co-headlined the festival with Meg, jumped on stage and showed out.

Wearing a white tee and denim shorts with a red bandana wrapped around her head, Badu got on all fours while Meg performed her song “Kitty Kat.”

Badu’s booty-shaking skills even took Megan by surprise. “When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me,” Megan remarked. “I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland ?? Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T.”

Badu recapped the twerk fest on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while a stunned Megan looked on. “Badu just popped off hot girl summer in the Switzerland alps w/ home girl Megan .. Texas baby,” she wrote.

“HAhHA… I love Meg!” she later added.

Megan’s European tour continues with a performance at the Positivus Festival in Latvia. She was slated to hit the stage today, but her set was delayed a day after her plane experienced mechanical issues.

She will return to the U.S. for a performance at the GMA Summer Concert Series on Aug. 12.