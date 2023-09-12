Megan Thee Stallion No Longer Part of 2023 Global Citizen Fest Lineup

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottie tri-state area fans’ opportunity to catch the “Bongos” rapper performing live in the region has just dropped to one. Tonight (September 12), Megan is set to take the stage during the 2023 VMAs. However, her scheduled performance in New York City later in the month has reportedly been canceled.

via: Billboard

“Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival,” Global Citizen tells Billboard. At press time, a representative for the rapper had not returned Billboard’s inquiry about her performance status as part of Global Citizen Festival.

In early July, the Grammy-winning, Billboard Hot 100-topping rapper was announced as one of the fest’s headliners alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill; down the road, Anitta was announced as an additional headliner, with Jung Kook of BTS joining Global Citizen as a co-headliner just last week. But it seems a scheduling conflict will prevent the Houston MC from hitting the stage on Sept. 23 at New York’s Central Park. But attendees will still be able to enjoy sets from the aforementioned headliners in addition to performances from Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids.

The Global Citizen Fest takes place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, as a free, ticketed event; people can earn tickets by taking action to help end extreme poverty via the Global Citizen app and on the organization’s website. With this fall concert, Global Citizen is urging world leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly to tackle climate crisis, equity for women and girls and the global hunger crisis.