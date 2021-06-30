Megan Thee Stallion Launches 'Investing For Hotties' Video Series, Giving Away $1 Million in Stock [Photo + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion is giving away a million bucks — but there’s a catch. In her new #CashAppForHotties campaign, Megan has partnered with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to increase investing awareness and encourage participation in the stock market.

via: Billboard

The #CashAppForHotties promotion will have the “Thot S—” rapper handing out a cool millie of stock in blue chip companies such as Microsoft, Peloton and Netflix to random winners in an effort to teach her fans about investing.

“Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire. Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players,” Meg said in her first tutorial video, in which she explains such terms as fractional shares, diversification and dollar-cost averaging from a glossy boardroom with slick graphics explaining the process of buying and selling. “Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market. The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.”

Back in March, Meg launched a $1 million Women on Top philanthropic campaign with Fashion Nova seeking to empower women by supporting their eduction, business, charities and organizations with donations, scholarships and grants. Every day throughout March, which was Women’s History Month, Fashion Nova Cares highlighted the female recipients who were pre-selected to receive $25,000 or more, for a total of $1 million.

In order to get in on the #CashAppForHotties promotion, fans just need to comment on Meg’s latest Instagram post with their $cashtag for a chance to win. “Buying stocks seems complicated, but really it’s a pretty simple process,” Meg said. “The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing. With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time.”

Check out Meg’s video and some of the Hottie awards posts below.

Listen up, Hot Girl CEO and @CashApp are here to teach you about investing. To celebrate, I’ve partnered with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stock. Reply with your $cashtag for a chance to own some ? #CashAppForHotties https://t.co/NuktKg7ZmD pic.twitter.com/kz5gmy6ySn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 29, 2021

