Megan Thee Stallion is the “Hot Girl Coach” in New Nike Campaign [Video]

Nike has announced a new partnership with Megan Thee Stallion, sharing a promotional clip that finds Thee Hot Girl Coach redefining what athleticism means while sporting footwear and apparel from the brand.

via: Revolt

On Thursday (Sept. 23), the Houston native took to Instagram to share a one-minute clip of her new ad with the retail company. “HOTTIES WE ARE OFFICIALLY NIKE HOTTIES,” she captioned the post. “I told y’all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So, I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you. Learn more about my story with @nike and get ready to Train with Thee Stallion in the NTC App.”

In the new campaign, Meg gave viewers a peek into her Houston childhood. Because she was so tall, people used to tell her that she should play basketball, volleyball or run track. She tried different sports, but none of it was for her. Ultimately, the “Cash Shit” rapper found her true passion — music.

Meg then described her hectic work schedule, including 12-hour dance rehearsals, training five days a week and performing in front of thousands of people — while squatting for half the show. “People like to tell us what we can and can’t do, but we ain’t hearing that. Real Hot Girls know no one can define us, but us,” she said in the ad.

The commercial is part of Nike’s “Play New” campaign, which serves as an inspiration to young women everywhere. Fans can download the Nike Training Club (NTC) App to get a workout session with Meg and trainer Tara Nicolas. Fans can also purchase the different looks that the Good News emcee wore.

Aside from the new partnership, the Houston Hottie and her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B are leading the nominations for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which will premiere on BET on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Both ladies each received nine nods, including Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop Video, for their racy hit single.

Check out Meg’s new Nike spot below.

Shop the items from the above clip on Nike.com.