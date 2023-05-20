Megan Thee Stallion Gets New Madame Tussauds Wax Figures in Las Vegas and New York [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion‘s music has been immortalized on wax. But now, her likeness is immortalized in wax. Madame Tussauds has revealed a pair of wax figures crafted in the fashion of the Hot Girl Coach herself.

via: Billboard

The 28-year-old rapper’s figure in Vegas, which went on public display Saturday (May 20), features the newsprint catsuit and matching cowboy hat inspired by the photoshoot from her 2020 album, Good News. Her figure in New York, being unveiled June 1, will sport a donated diamante bikini and matching cowboy hat, gauntlets and choker.

“I honestly wanted to kiss myself,” Meg wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of herself posing with the wax figures and a 10-foot stallion statue. “Hotties we are officially legendary go see me at @madametussaudsusa.”

After viewing her post, some of Megan Thee Stallion’s famous friends had difficulty telling the difference between the rapper and her wax figures. “First slide I dead ass couldn’t tell which was a doll,” SZA wrote in the comments.

The wax figures were created by a team of 20 artists and took about six months to complete.

In March, Meg teased a new album at the Vanity Fair Oscar party — much to fans’ excitement. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of new music on the way, the rapper replied, “Oh I am, new album, f— y’all hoes, bye!” before walking away with a laugh.

A new full-length project would serve as a follow-up to her 2022 sophomore effort, Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and contained hit singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, “Her” and the Key Glock-assisted “Ungrateful.”

Megan Thee Stallion first reaction to seeing her wax figures in Madame Tussauds. pic.twitter.com/DwJE7AjRxc — megan is my all might?????? (@galacticstalli) May 20, 2023