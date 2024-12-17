Megan Thee Stallion Files for Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Megan Thee Stallion ‘s attorneys allege Tory Lanez is harassing their client while behind bars.

Megan filed a request for a restraining order Tuesday, detailing for the judge several months of abuse she’s endured from Tory … who, of course, is serving a 10-year sentence in California for shooting at Megan’s feet back in 2020.

According to the docs, Megan says Tory’s got an army of bloggers who he employs to spread defamatory statements about her — including a woman named Elizabeth Milagro Cooper, who Meg actually sued a couple months ago.

Advertisement

In her new filing, Meg says prison phone call logs prove a “conspiratorial relationship” between Tory and Elizabeth. She says the calls include a convo between Tory and his father, who asked about payments to Cooper for harassing Megan.

Megan says Tory’s continued “psychological warfare” against her has ruined her life and thrown her into a deep depression — one that’s left her estranged from friends.

While she doesn’t say she’s suicidal, Megan does say she sometimes wishes Tory “would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.”

Tory is appealing his conviction, and Meg says he continues to make false claims about her as part of his efforts to get out of prison.

Advertisement

She’s asking the court to issue a restraining order that would force Tory to stop contacting, harassing, or intimidating her — whether directly or through third parties.

via: TMZ

Without a restraining order, Megan "will be left without any protection for when Mr. Peterson is released from

prison. This possibility alone causes Ms. Pete severe emotional distress and makes her fearful for her life." pic.twitter.com/On82jnJbSp — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 17, 2024