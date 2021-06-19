Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Get Into It on Twitter After He Releases a Song with Tory Lanez & Retweets Something Shady About Her Getting Shot

A few days ago, Megan Thee Stallion reportedly unfollowed friend and frequent collaborator DaBaby after he dropped a new single with Tory Lanez.

If you recall, Tory announced a song with DaBaby back in January and people weren’t happy considering Megan publicly named Tory as the one who shot her back in 2020.

That song was believed to have been scrapped amid the fallout, but that’s not the case. Tory and DaBaby dropped the song and video earlier this week.

Baby got enough problems of his own my nigga?, ion got nooooo reason to inherit the next MF problems.????? Y’all chasing a story y’all ain’t gone get. I’m out niggas bidness while still successfully doing business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

As fans questioned DaBaby’s loyalty, he added fuel to the fire by retweeting someone’s comments making light of the fact that Tory shot Megan — but he claims it was an accident.

Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on?… I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo. I ain’t retweet that silly shit. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.?

Type shit yall on? pic.twitter.com/L8jafqONj2 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

Since then, Megan hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts about ‘industry men’ supporting her in private but then doing ‘something different.’

support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

Justice is slow … as we’ve all seen…back to my good day ? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

DaBaby responded:

You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g??? https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

And Meg responded:

My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said “that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit” but now this ain’t your “beef” ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya “business” my g https://t.co/WeKAVD0xnu — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

Then he fired off a shady tweet addressing the entire situation.

Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another nigga woman about some shit another nigga accused of ?. How tf dat work? Y’all niggas hell? Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this bitch off wit a bang didn’t it ? Luv u Meg — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

Then, Megan’s man Pardi had some words for DaBaby of his own — but DaBaby laughed it off.

???

“You must not know bout mee

You must not know bout meeeeeh” https://t.co/n658873yp5 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

This is too much drama to be happening on Juneteenth.