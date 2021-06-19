  1. Home
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Get Into It on Twitter After He Releases a Song with Tory Lanez & Retweets Something Shady About Her Getting Shot

June 19, 2021 8:25 PM PST

A few days ago, Megan Thee Stallion reportedly unfollowed friend and frequent collaborator DaBaby after he dropped a new single with Tory Lanez.

If you recall, Tory announced a song with DaBaby back in January and people weren’t happy considering Megan publicly named Tory as the one who shot her   back in 2020.

That song was believed to have been scrapped amid the fallout, but that’s not the case. Tory and DaBaby dropped the song and video earlier this week.

As fans questioned DaBaby’s loyalty, he added fuel to the fire by retweeting someone’s comments making light of the fact that Tory shot Megan — but he claims it was an accident.

Since then, Megan hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts about ‘industry men’ supporting her in private but then doing ‘something different.’

 

DaBaby responded:

And Meg responded:

Then he fired off a shady tweet addressing the entire situation.

Then, Megan’s man Pardi had some words for DaBaby of his own — but DaBaby laughed it off.

This is too much drama to be happening on Juneteenth.

 

 

 

 

 

