Megan Thee Stallion Announces Return of Her Alter-Ego Tina Snow [Video]

Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion announced a hiatus — which appeared to be more of a social media break than a retreat from the public eye.

“TINA SNOW IS BACK,” Meg tweeted alongside the futuristic snippet, referencing the name of her alter-ego and the title of her 2018 EP.

TINA SNOW IS BACK ?? pic.twitter.com/lPfodxECby — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 6, 2021

With an instrumental beat playing in the background, the approximately 20-second animated visual begins with the Grammy-winning star wearing a nurse-like uniform while typing away at a computer in a dark laboratory. Behind her are two other versions of herself submerged in aquatic tanks with chrome-plated respirators. One is sporting a newspaper-printed bodysuit reminiscent of her Good News album cover, while the other dons a white bodysuit with cutout sides. A computer screen, meanwhile, shows that the rapper’s health and confidence stats are stable, and that Tina Snow is 99% loaded.

IM BACK HOTTIES,” the 26-year-old artist captioned the clip on Instagram. “ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW.”

On April 22, Meg teased a similar clip on social media with a computerized message for her Hotties fanbase. “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” the message read.

The break was much needed. In 2020 alone, Meg earned two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with Beyonce (“Savage” remix) and Cardi B (“WAP”); released her debut album, Good News; championed Black women and fought for support after a shooting incident with Tory Lanez; and made the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

This summer, she is scheduled to perform at numerous music festivals, including Rolling Loud Miami and Afro Nation Portugal. The artist will also appear at Bonnaroo and Parklike in September.

It’s good to see that Megan is ready to make her return, but we’ll have to wait and see what the Houston native will deliver first to fans.