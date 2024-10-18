Home > NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Megan: Act II’ Deluxe Release Date

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

As if October wasn’t already a busy month for Megan Thee Stallion, the “Neva Play” rapper had added another project to her full plate.

Ahead of taking the stage in Chicago for Hottieween to close out October, the Houston rapper announced plans for her Megan deluxe album Megan: Act II on Friday (Oct. 18).

“MEGAN: ACT II OCTOBER 25,” she captioned the social media post. The Pen & Pixel-inspired cover art features the rapper growing butterfly wings and the title written out in diamond-encrusted letters.

Fans were very excited to hear more music was on the way for next week. “THIS COVERRRR COME ON MONEY MAKIN MEG,” one person wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion had teased that she was working on a mixtape earlier in October, but it’s unclear if this deluxe edition is related to the tape she referenced.

Megan will hit the stage for 2024’s Hottieween at Chicago’s United Center on Oct. 31. Tickets for the Halloween show sold out last week; all proceeds will be going toward supporting Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Halloween is going to be a busy day for the Hotties. In addition to her Hottieween concert, Meg’s In Her Words documentary is slated to arrive on Prime Video the same day.

TIME Studios, Roc Nation and Amazon MGM Studios are all onboard to produce the revealing documentary surrounding the Grammy winner and her most vulnerable moments.

Megan arrived in June, and the project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 64,000 total album units sold in the first week.

via: Billboard

