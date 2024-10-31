Megan Thee Stallion Admits Lying to Gayle King, Had Sex With Tory Lanez [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion is admitting she lied to Gayle King about her relationship with Tory Lanez.

“Yes, bitch. I lied to Gayle King, bitch. First of all, I ain’t know that bitch was even finna ask me about that s–t. I thought we was gonna talk about this shooting,” she said on the newly released Amazon Prime doc.

“Why is you asking me about f–king Tory? That’s not what this is about. Even if I was … I f–ked that n–a like once, maybe twice on a drunk night. You kept catching me out of my f–king mind.”

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion finally admits that she had sex with Tory Lanez in her new documentary. pic.twitter.com/vYGPtmEDjP — HEATED??? (@4everRnbGenius) October 31, 2024

In April 2022, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 29, sat down for an interview with King, 69, on “CBS Mornings” to talk about the shooting and whether or not she and the Canadian rapper, 32, were more than friends.

“What was the nature of your relationship with Tory Lanez because he has led people to believe that it was a sexual relationship … that you two were dating? What was the nature?” the famed journalist asked an emotional Megan.

The “Savage” emcee replied at the time, “We were not dating. We were really close, we were friends. We hung out, like, every day.”

Advertisement

Megan shared that she felt like she and Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, were “bonding” over the fact that they both had lost their mothers.

“Did you have an intimate relationship with him?” King asked again, to which the Houston rapper responded, “Like sexual? Umm, I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory.”

Megan then said she believed Lanez tried to “deflect from the fact that he committed a crime” by telling the public they had slept together.

Following her confession, Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, the nonprofit law firm that reps Tory told TMZ, “The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?”

Advertisement

The “Say It” rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot during an altercation in July 2020.

In August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting.

via: Page Six