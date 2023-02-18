Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Drama Caused By Shady Texts & DMs On Singer’s Phone: Report

The blowup between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have been the oldest modern source of conflict — DM’s.

via: HotNewHipHop

The status of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship remains in limbo. Thankfully, more details regarding last weekend’s massive blowout are now surfacing online. As you may recall, the pair began Super Bowl weekend on a high note as the singer performed for excited crowds. By Sunday (February 12), all traces of him were gone from his fiancée’s Instagram account.

Besides this obvious clue that trouble was afoot, we also saw the Transformers actress unfollow her beau. She then replaced his name with Hollywood heartthrobs like Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet, also making sure to follow MGK’s known enemy, Eminem. To add fuel to the fire, she shared a video of a burning envelope. The caption was lyrics about “dishonesty” from Beyoncé’s LEMONADE album.

Immediately, many internet sleuths began speculating that cheating was the reason for the pair’s problems. Before deleting her IG account, Fox responded to some of these claims. Specifically, ones pointing towards Kelly hooking up with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. In the days since the gossip began circulating, the musician’s management team has spoken out in her defence.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,” they told Page Six. “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.” Lloyd may be innocent in this case, but the latest update on the engaged lovers reveals that the mother of three allegedly found troubling messages on her man’s phone last weekend.

Insiders close to the situation say that Fox uncovered “DMs and text messages.” These are leading her to “believe he has been having an affair.” No names came out along with the gossip. Still, we do know that the 36-year-old and MGK have been attending couples therapy in hopes of working through their issues. “Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage,” the industry source says.

Kelly apparently “really wants to make up” with his partner. They’ve been together since meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in 2020. They were engaged in January 2022. Kelly proposed with a stunning ring apparently containing thorns on the inside, causing the actress pain if she were to remove it. Interestingly, she was hurt enough by Kelly’s dishonesty that taking off her band felt like the right decision.