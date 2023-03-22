Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘On a Break,’ Pressed Pause on Wedding Planning

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “on a break” and hitting the pause button on wedding planning.

via: US Weekly

“Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” the source says of the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Emo Girl” artist, 32. “They are very hot and cold.”

The Transformers star and the American Music Award winner got engaged in January 2022, but the pair have yet to set a wedding date — and the insider claims they won’t be picking out a venue any time soon.

“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source tells Us. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source tells Us. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Fox and the “Bloody Valentine” artist (whose real name is Colson Baker) first connected on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and debuted their romance in 2020. The duo have weathered plenty of breakup speculation over the years, but the couple seemingly hit a breaking point in February ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The New Girl alum and the “Mainstream Sellout” musician attended a party together two days before the big game, but Fox flew home before her fiancé’s scheduled performance the following evening.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

On Sunday of that weekend, Fox raised eyebrows when she shared a since-deleted Instagram post that included a line from Beyoncé‘s 2016 album, Lemonade: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Days later, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress denied rumors that Kelly had cheated on her. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”