Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Clash On IG: "I Don't F*ck Wit You" [Photos]

Meek Mill may be celebrating becoming the first rapper to receive a Nelson Mandela Foundation “Changemaker” Humanitarian Award for his criminal justice reform work, but he’s still got smoke for his opps.

via: HotNewHipHop

It should have been a celebratory moment in Meek Mill’s comments after the Philadelphia rapper announced that he had accepted the Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award, becoming the first rapper to earn the prize. However, after he made a typo in his caption and referred to a Smith & Wesson firearm as a “Smith & Western,” Tory Lanez felt like correcting him on his grammar, which backfired.

“Smith & Wesson,” wrote Tory, letting Meek know that he had written the wrong word.

“It’s called ‘meek flow,'” responded Meek, seemingly upset about Tory using a similar flow to his on his latest freestyle. Meek isn’t the only person to have taken note of the similarities in their flows. He continued, “Say congrats or something weirdo lol.”

“It wasn’t that deep,” argued Tory. “Just ain’t want u to look dumb. Congrats tho bozo.”

“Stand tall Tory,” replied Meek. “It’s kinda of deep you tryna help me wit my spelling and you know for a fact I don’t fuck wit you right now…”

Their issues seemingly stem from Tory’s latest freestyle, which many have used to argue that he’s taking some of Meek’s flows. Similarly, on one of Tory’s recent songs, fans thought he was stealing flows from EST Gee.

In the past, Meek Mill and Tory Lanez have collaborated on songs such as “Litty,” “Lord Knows” and the now ironically-titled “Fuckin’ Wit Me.” Both rappers found themselves in Drake’s crosshairs on his 2016 diss track “Summer Sixteen.”