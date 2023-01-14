  1. Home
  2. News

Meek Mill Shuts Down Speculation He Was Criticizing Lori Harvey and Damson Idris’ Relationship [Photos]

January 14, 2023 12:27 PM PST

Meek Mill has set the record straight on whether he was trying to throw shade in the direction of Lori Harvey earlier this week.

via: Complex

The Philadelphia rapper raised eyebrows on Friday when he tweeted, “Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody.” Many quickly assumed Meek was throwing shade at Lori Harvey and her rumored relationship with Damson Idris. Why? Well, it all came down to timing.

Meek’s tweet came shortly after Idris seemingly confirmed he and Harvey were an item. The Snowfall actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of Harvey; one showed her holding up stacks of cash to her ears, while another showed Idris kissing the 26-year-old model/entrepreneur on the cheek.

Twitter users accused Meek of taking a petty shot at Harvey, who has been romantically linked to Future, Diddy, Trey Songz, Lewis Hamilton, and Michael B. Jordan. Some fans also pointed out that Meek expressed interest in Harvey in his 2018 track “Going Bad.”

“I got Lori Harvey on my wish list/That’s the only thing I want for Christmas,” he rapped in the original version.

Meek changed the lyrics during his performance at Summer Jam 2021: “I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist/That’s the only thing I wanted for Christmas.”

Meek has since addressed the speculation in a series of tweets, insisting his initial post had nothing to do with the rumored couple, and was a simply a line from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s newly released song, “Her Old Friends.”

Meek went on to call Idris his “real friend,” and proceeded accuse certain outlets of fueling unnecessary drama, rather than focusing on positive news.

Share This Post

Tags:Damson IdrisLori HarveyMeek Mill