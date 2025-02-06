Meek Mill Says Wendy Williams Was ‘In A Daze’ While Living In Same Building

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Meek Mill is speaking out about Wendy Williams after a viral moment caught the talk show host in a vulnerable state.

The rapper says he lived in the same building as Wendy in 2023, and he would question why she would be sitting in the lobby by herself.

In fact, he shares a photo of Wendy — presumably in their building’s lobby — where she is clearly alone, sitting on a bench. Meeks describes her as being in a “daze,” although it’s not exactly clear based on the pic.

This been going on for a minute, I lived in the same building as her 2023 … I used to think to myself like, why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze? and it don’t look right when she getting picked up on god! https://t.co/656dT1DcXQ pic.twitter.com/ieAiQXVsyO — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2025

Meek’s experience with Wendy came as a response to shared clip from TMZ’s upcoming Tubi documentary, “Saving Wendy.” Williams is extremely emotional while discussing the prospect of not being allowed to visit her father in Florida for his 94th birthday.

Fortunately, since our interview, a judge has authorized Wendy to go on the trip.

Add Meek Mill to the list of celebrities questioning the circumstances surrounding Wendy Williams’ guardianship … including Luenell, Don Lemon and Charlamagne Tha God. As you know, Wendy’s made no secret of wanting out of the assisted living facility where she currently resides.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendy Williams was put under financial guardianship in 2022 when her bank, Wells Fargo, went to court and claimed the talk show host was allegedly mentally unwell and financially exploited.

Her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, ended in 2022. According to People, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is currently suing Lifetime and A&E Networks and the producers of the documentary on Williams, Where Is Wendy Williams?.

The documentary was released last year on Lifetime TV. Morrissey is suing the producers for allegedly exploiting Williams, not paying her enough, and forging her signature on the contract.

