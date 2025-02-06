Home > NEWS

Meek Mill Says Wendy Williams Was ‘In A Daze’ While Living In Same Building

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Meek Mill is speaking out about Wendy Williams after a viral moment caught the talk show host in a vulnerable state.

The rapper says he lived in the same building as Wendy in 2023, and he would question why she would be sitting in the lobby by herself.

In fact, he shares a photo of Wendy — presumably in their building’s lobby — where she is clearly alone, sitting on a bench. Meeks describes her as being in a “daze,” although it’s not exactly clear based on the pic.

Advertisement

Meek’s experience with Wendy came as a response to shared clip from TMZ’s upcoming Tubi documentary, “Saving Wendy.” Williams is extremely emotional while discussing the prospect of not being allowed to visit her father in Florida for his 94th birthday.

Fortunately, since our interview, a judge has authorized Wendy to go on the trip.

Add Meek Mill to the list of celebrities questioning the circumstances surrounding Wendy Williams’ guardianship … including Luenell, Don Lemon and Charlamagne Tha God. As you know, Wendy’s made no secret of wanting out of the assisted living facility where she currently resides.

Advertisement

via: TMZ

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendy Williams was put under financial guardianship in 2022 when her bank, Wells Fargo, went to court and claimed the talk show host was allegedly mentally unwell and financially exploited.

Her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, ended in 2022. According to People, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is currently suing Lifetime and A&E Networks and the producers of the documentary on Williams, Where Is Wendy Williams?.

The documentary was released last year on Lifetime TV. Morrissey is suing the producers for allegedly exploiting Williams, not paying her enough, and forging her signature on the contract.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

50 Cent Brutally Mocks Murder Inc. Co-founder Irv Gotti’s Death After Their Bitter Feud

By: Walker
NEWS

Khloé Kardashian Reunites with Ex Lamar Odom for First Time in 9 Years as She Details the ‘Trauma’ of Learning ‘to Unlove’ Him [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Irv Gotti’s Children Release Statement on Father’s Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Usher Reflects on Past Speculation Surrounding His Relationship with TLC’s Chilli: ‘People Had Theories’

By: Walker
NEWS

Saweetie Plans On Going Into “Complete Acting Mode” After Debut Album Release

By: Walker
NEWS

Notorious B.I.G. Estate Sues Target & Home Depot Over Famed ‘King of New York’ Photo

By: Walker
NEWS

Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Athletes from Women’s Sports, Directing DOJ to Enforce

By: Walker
NEWS

Irv Gotti Dead at 54, Following Stroke

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams’ Guardian Will Order New Mental Evaluation for Her

By: Walker
NEWS

Allison Holker Addresses ‘Rumors’ About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Relationship with Ellen DeGeneres

By: LBS STAFF