Meek Mill Says ‘Sick’ Rumors About Him and Diddy Being Gay Confused 12-Year-Old Son | lovebscott.com

Meek Mill has addressed gay rumors in connection to Diddy, saying that the unconfirmed claims are confusing the Philadelphia rapper’s 12-year-old son.

via: Page Six

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper, 36, took to social media Monday to double down that he is not gay after music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed in a bombshell $30 million lawsuit against Combs, 54, that the Bad Boy Records founder had slept with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f–k it,” Mill wrote on X.

In a second post, he added, “How a n—a tryna clap another guy and say ‘a guy from Philadelphia did it too’ I want all the evidence to come out tf … I’m not apart of the freak or coke part of the industry … I’m not a heathen how did I get in the convo… because I’m changing laws holding major influence!”

Mill shares sons Murad, 15, and Rihmeek, 12, with Fahimah Raheem and son Czar, 4, with Milan Rouge.

The Philadelphia-born hitmaker was in a high-profile relationship with Minaj, 41, from 2015 to 2017.

He previously defended his “manhood” in a lengthy post on X after Jones filed his lawsuit in February.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol,” he wrote at the time.

“Yall see these rappers with gay styles they want that look … leave that too [sic] them I come from that gangsta s–t surviving in the jungle!” Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, wrote in another message.

The “All Eyes on You” rapper also shared an explicit post about sleeping with women “twice a day.”

“P–y don’t control me but it’s like a high… one love to the gay people but that juicy p–y do it for meeeeee I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol,” he wrote.

Jones’ lawsuit also accused Combs, who was his boss, of repeatedly sexually assaulting him while he was working on his latest album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” from September 2022 to November 2023.

The producer claimed the father of seven would grope his genitals and touch his anus in order to coerce him into having sex.

Combs’ lawyer, Shawn Holley, previously told Page Six his client denied the allegations, claiming that “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar” who filed the suit “shamelessly” looking for an “undeserved” payday.