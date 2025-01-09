Home > NEWS

Meek Mill Recalls Experiencing ‘Fire Trauma,’ Sends Prayers to L.A.

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

As of this writing, thousands of resident of northwest Los Angeles County have been displaced by a trio of massive fires raging through areas that haven’t seen wildfire damage in decades.

In times past — social media has been a valuable resource for coordinating evacuations and relief efforts, as well as sharing messages of solidarity for those displaced.

While the radicalization of X has put a damper on its utility, some folks are still trying to use it to uplift victims.

On Wednesday, Meek hopped on his X page and had a message for the people who are suffering through the dangerous Los Angeles wildfires.

According to Meek, he knows a bit about fire trauma as his home was lit ablaze once, which caused him to have a form of post-traumatic stress.

“Prayers to la I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire…. I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years… I didnt know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid,” tweeted Meek. “Prayers to the family’s experiencing that first hand!”

Something about the jumbled wording of the tweet rubbed fans the wrong way.

“‘Prayers to la’ was enough to tweet,” one fan reminded him. Another pointed out why Meek’s tweets — even when well-intentioned — tend to go awry: “N****s take a serious situation and make it about them just send prayers and go on about your day,” they wrote. Meanwhile, several other users merely responded with photos and memes expressing confusion and dismay.

