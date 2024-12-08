Meek Mill Calls Out Andrew Schulz: ‘Black Manhood Is Not A Joke’

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Meek Mill is firing back at comedian Andrew Schulz after Schulz made a disgusting joke about Kendrick Lamar.

Meek hopped on X, writing, “White man saying they’ll rape black men openly is extreme …” In Meek Mill’s opinion, Black masculinity is nothing to joke about. “Black manhood [is] not a joke! I [have] seen the same guy saying I was gay on his stand-up!” He added: “My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all!!”

Schulz’s comments about Lamar occurred on his FLAGRANT podcast, where he mockingly stated, “Rappers are telling comedians we need to be more respectful to women, so we gotta sit back and reflect.” He continued: “Nobody has respected women more through art than rappers. So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, ‘Yo, you need to switch that sh*t up.’”

Schulz’s rant didn’t end there, “How dare y’all keep saying your wives are annoying. Be more like us: Bitches ain’t nothing but hos and tricks,” he said jokingly. “Technically speaking, if we’re going off of grammatic English, he is saying I can talk about Black women. He’s basically saying all white comedians [should] talk about Black women.”

