Home > NEWS

Medical Jet Carrying Six People Crashes in Philadelphia, Setting Homes on Fire

BY: Walker

Published 60 minutes ago

A medical transport jet carrying a child patient, her mother and four others including crew crashed into a north-east Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday evening, erupting in a fireball and setting several homes ablaze just 30 seconds after taking off.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said it could not confirm any survivors among those on board its plane, which included four crew members, a pediatric patient and the patient’s escort, according to a statement.

“Our immediate concern is for the patient’s family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground,” the company said. A spokesperson said it’s unlikely anyone on board survived.

Advertisement

Mayor Cherelle Parker said at an evening news conference that the total number of fatalities was not yet known. She said “several dwellings and vehicles were impacted.”

Six people with injuries attributed to the crash were taken to Temple University Hospital — Jeanes Campus, near Northeast Philadelphia — where three were in fair condition and three others were treated and released, a spokesperson for the institution said.

It wasn’t clear where the patients were when the aircraft struck the ground.

The Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Advertisement

On board were the pilot, a copilot, a physician, a paramedic, the patient, and the escort for the patient, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said.

Late Friday night, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X that all six on board the Learjet were Mexican nationals. It said its consulates were ready to provide support to relatives of those on the plane.

A spokesperson for the company, Shai Gold, told NBC Philadelphia the patient was a child who had come to the U.S. for “life-saving treatment” and was returning to Mexico.

Advertisement

“The treatment ran its course. She was ready to go home, and we were contracted to bring her back home to Mexico,” Gold said. “Ultimate destination was the Tijuana International Airport and was scheduled to go home by ground ambulance.”

He said the cost of the flight was covered by an international charity.

A spokesperson for Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital said in a statement that the child had been treated at the institution and was traveling with her mother.

“Shriners Children’s is heartbroken to confirm that one of our pediatric patients and the child’s mother were aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed in Philadelphia this evening,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The identities of the people on board have not been publicly released.

The plane crashed around 6:30 p.m. near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center about 3 miles from the airport, according to officials.

Video showed smoke and fire in the area of the crash.

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate,” the FAA said, referring to the National Transportation Safety Board. “The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.”

Advertisement

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he’s in touch with Philadelphia officials and will provide updates as he gets them.

“We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly,” he said.

Home camera video of the crash showed an airborne object descending at an angle in the distance. A fireball is then seen behind some rooflines.

Advertisement

Rev. Todd Sheridan Yeary, a former FAA air traffic controller, said that, having received clearance to take off and the aircraft’s good reputation, something likely happened in the moments after its wheels left the ground.

“Something happened rather catastrophically after the aircraft lifted off,” he said on NBC News NOW. “We don’t know exactly what it is.”

He said the model of the jet is “high performance.”

“It is very reliable,” Yeary said. “It is very unusual to see what we’ve just witnessed.”

Advertisement

Air temperature around the time of the crash was 49 degrees, with light rain, some fog, and a wind guest of 30 mph recorded just before 6 p.m., according to National Weather Service data for Philadelphia.

The crash comes just days after the deadliest aviation incident in the U.S. in years.

On Wednesday, 67 people were killed when a passenger plane collided midair with a Black Hawk military helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.

via: NBC News

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Cardi B, SZA, Will Smith and More Join Taylor Swift as Grammy Presenters

By: Walker
NEWS

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Welcome Baby Via ‘Incredible’ Surrogate: ‘The Center of Our World’

By: Walker
NEWS

Rapper YFN Lucci Released from Prison After Serving Nearly 4 Years

By: Walker
NEWS

Anansa Sims Seemingly Accuses Matt Barnes of Cheating: ‘8 Different Women in January’

By: Walker
NEWS

Finesse2Tymes Hit With Arrest Warrant for Making Death Threats Against Former Protégé’s Guardian

By: Walker
NEWS

Justin Baldoni Files Amended Blake Lively Lawsuit, Here’s How It All Started

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Gets Court Approval to Visit Dad in Miami for His Birthday

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Was The “Right Person” To Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Roc Nation CEO Says

By: Walker
NEWS

Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of ‘Putting Preservation Of His Career Above All Else’ in Court War

By: Walker
NEWS

Tyrese Gibson Is Walking Away From Racial Profiling Battle With Home Depot After More Than A Year

By: Walker