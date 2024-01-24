‘Mea Culpa’ Trailer: Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes Lead Netflix Thriller From Tyler Perry [Video]

Tyler Perry’s fourth film for Netflix is coming out Feb. 23: the drama “Mea Culpa” starring Kelly Rowland.

Starring Kelly Rowland (Think Like A Man) and Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), the film tells the story of criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Rowland), who takes on the murder case against Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. As she tries to figure out if her cagy and seductive client is as innocent as he claims, Mea gets thrust into a world that’s both hot and dangerous.

In addition to Perry, producers of the pic include Dianne Ashford, Will Areu, Angi Bones, and Rowland. Sean Sagar (The Gentlemen), Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch trilogy), RonReaco Lee (Nappily Ever After) and Shannon Thornton (P-Valley) also star.

Mea Culpa marks Perry’s fifth Netflix feature on the heels of Six Triple Eight, A Fall from Grace, A Madea Homecoming, A Jazzman’s Blues and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, in which he was part of the ensemble. Not yet dated for release, drama Six Triple Eight tells the true story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion in World War II. Kerry Washington leads the cast and served as executive producer.

Following the announcement of Mea Culpa early last year, Netflix revealed that it had signed Perry to a multi-year first-look deal that will see him write, direct and produce more features for the streamer. That partnership came following Perry’s pact with Amazon Studios in November 2022 to write, direct and produce four films for Prime Video.

Check out the trailer for Mea Culpa below.

Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Only on @Netflix , February 23. pic.twitter.com/8eH8uBzP0q — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 24, 2024