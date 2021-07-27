McCormick Recalls Seasonings Across 32 States for Possible Salmonella Contamination

Check your cabinets! McCormick & Company Inc. is voluntarily recalling three of its seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

via USA Today:

According to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration websiteTuesday, the three seasonings are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The company, which is based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, said no illnesses have been linked to the recall to date.

Most people who get ill from salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

A full list of stores that sold the affected products was not included with the recall, but select Walmart, Target and Kroger stores sold the seasonings, according to the retailers’ recall webpages.

“McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption,” the company said.

The affected products were shipped to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada between June 20 and July 21, the company said.

States that received the products are Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

McCormick said consumers “do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased” and is urging them to “dispose of the recalled product and its container.”

Contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET for a replacement or full refund and with questions.

July has been a busy month for recalls with Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen, Tyson chicken, muffins and carrots among the biggest recalls.

The following products are part of the recall:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31-ounce bottle

UPC: 052100049731 McCormick item number: 901582629 Affected date codes: MAY 26 24 K, MAY 27 24 K, JUN 04 24 K, JUN 05 24 K



McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25-ounce bottle

UPC: 052100038254 McCormick item number: 901455463 Affected date codes: JUN 30 24 H, JUL 01 24 H



McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75-pound bottle

UPC: 52100325743 McCormick item number: 932574 Affected date code: Jun 12 24 H



Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153-gram bottle

UPC: 066200021047 McCormick item number: 901543520 Affected date codes: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

