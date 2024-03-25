Maxwell’s ‘Serenade’ 2024 Tour Is Coming To Romance North America With Jazmine Sullivan | lovebscott.com

R&B ace Maxwell has announced “The Serenade 2024” North American Tour.
The tour kicks off in September in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through October, ending at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. He’ll be joined by Jazmine Sullivan, who accompanied him on his Maxwell 08 tour 16 years ago, and rising star October London, who’s begun making a name for himself with his throwback soul debut album, The Rebirth Of Marvin.
Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time via musze.com.
See below for the tour dates.
09/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
09/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
09/20 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
09/21 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
09/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/01 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
10/06 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
10/18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/23 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/25 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum