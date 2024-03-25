Maxwell’s ‘Serenade’ 2024 Tour Is Coming To Romance North America With Jazmine Sullivan | lovebscott.com

R&B ace Maxwell has announced “The Serenade 2024” North American Tour.

The tour kicks off in September in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through October, ending at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. He’ll be joined by Jazmine Sullivan, who accompanied him on his Maxwell 08 tour 16 years ago, and rising star October London, who’s begun making a name for himself with his throwback soul debut album, The Rebirth Of Marvin.

Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time via musze.com.

See below for the tour dates.

09/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

09/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

09/20 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

09/21 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

09/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/01 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

10/06 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

10/18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/23 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/25 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum