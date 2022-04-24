Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note Jazz Festival [Photo]

Blue Note New York is bringing the groove to Napa Valley.

via: Vibe

Grammy-winning musician Robert Glasper will serve as its first Artist-In-Residence, with his set hosted by Dave Chappelle. Joining Glasper will be special guests Erykah Badu, Ledisi, D Smoke, Terrace Martin, and BJ The Chicago Kid.

“??I can’t wait to hold a festival with some of my favorite artists along with my boy Dave Chappelle in Napa,” Glasper shared in a statement. “On a vineyard with music and wine?! It’s going down! Come drink some wine with us!”

Steven Bensusan, President of Blue Note Entertainment Group, added that the festival stemmed from Glasper’s month-long residency at Blue Note New York. The residency occurs every October, to which they lovingly dubbed the month “Robtober.”

“Glasper curates a month of shows and collaborations spanning across the genres of jazz, R&B, hip hop, soul and comedy resulting in impromptu performances by celebrities and unannounced special guests,” stated Bensusan. “It is our plan to create an outdoor festival style version of Robtober in the spirit of a traditional jazz festival featuring spontaneous collaborations and once in a lifetime improvised performances.”

Alex Kurland, Director of Programming and Talent Buyer, also spoke about Glasper’s artistry in alignment with the festival.

“We’re honored to present a tastefully curated festival, gathering remarkable and culturally important artists with Robert Glasper as the cornerstone and helm,” he expressed. “The programming mirrors the extraordinary depth of Robert’s artistry, style and collaborative range, and is in the spirit of his annual residency at the iconic Blue Note New York. Just like at Blue Note, this festival reflects our tradition for bringing the highest caliber of artistry and star power to small-scale settings for a most intimate, high quality experience. Expect the unexpected with spontaneous special moments, and with Dave Chappelle in the house, this festival is bound to be historic.”

The two-day festival held across three stages will also include a headlining set from Maxwell, on the heels of his nationwide tour with Joe and Anthony Hamilton, and a brief Vegas residency on Sunday, July 31. Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli will make their return to the stage as Black Star while Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Corinne Bailey Rae, Keyon Harrold, and more will all be performing as well. Following Glasper’s Saturday night set will be an after-party with DJ sets from DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown aka Erykah Badu.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 12 p.m. PT. Two-day passes start at $385 for General Admission and $850 for VIP.

Join us in wine country for this historic event! Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley premieres with a multi-day, multi-stage festival.This event takes place on the grounds of the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA, on July 30 – 31. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 4/26 at noon PST. pic.twitter.com/xQ3L1dDRQl — Blue Note New York (@BlueNoteNYC) April 21, 2022