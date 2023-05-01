Matthew Lawrence Says a Director Asked Him to Pose Nude in Exchange for Marvel Role [Video]

Matthew Lawrence is sharing his #MeToo story.

via: EW

The Boy Meets World alum claimed that an agency once fired him after he refused to pose nude for an Oscar-winning director in exchange for a Marvel role while reflecting on #MeToo on Friday’s episode of Brotherly Love, the podcast he cohosts with his brothers Joey and Andrew Lawrence.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Lawrence said. “I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room — which I can’t believe they would send me to — of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, and said he needed to take Polaroids of me. And then if I did X, Y, and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.”

Lawrence continued, “I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room.”

The actor didn’t identify the director or agency by name, but shared his experience to observe that not many men have come out with #MeToo stories despite the rampant assault and harassment that men also face in Hollywood. “It is a real thing, the casting couch,” he said. “We all know it’s existed… Not a lot of guys have come out and talked about this in the industry.

“Granted, it’s probably about a third of what women go through,” Lawrence added, but “men go through this as well, whether its another woman or another man in power.”

The former child star pointed to Terry Crews, who in 2017 filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Hollywood agent Adam Venit in regards to claims that Venit groped him at a party in 2016, allegations Venit denied. A settlement was reached in 2018. “Terry Crews comes out and says it; people are laughing at him. People don’t support him,” Lawrence said. “They kick him out. Why? Because he’s a man that represents masculinity, and I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men than they are with women.”

Lawrence began his career as a child actor with notable roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Boy Meets World, and Brotherly Love, the 1995 sitcom also starring brothers Joey and Andrew that ran for two seasons on NBC and the WB. His recent credits include Mistletoe Mixup, Double Threat, and Christmas on Repeat.

Watch the most recent episode of the Brotherly Love podcast below.