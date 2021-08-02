Matt Damon Insists He 'Never' Called Anyone a Homophobic Slur: 'I Do Not Use Slurs of Any Kind'

Matt Damon has denied that he ever used slurs of any kind after admitting that he only stopped using the f-word months ago.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, the 50-year-old actor insisted that “I have never called anyone ‘f—t’ in my personal life,” and that “I do not use slurs of any kind.”

Just over the weekend, Damon’s interview with the U.K. ‘sSunday Times caused a stir when he revealed that he was recently given a lesson by one of his daughters about why using the “f-word for homosexuals” is “dangerous.”

He recalled to the outlet that he had “made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter.”

“She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ ” Damon said in the interview. “She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. And I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Damon didn’t disclose which daughter he had the conversation with (the star shares daughters Stella, 10, Gia, 12, Isabella, 15, and Alexia, 22, with wife Luciana Barroso). But in his statement on Monday, he said, “this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening.”

He went on to detail the conversation he says he had with his daughter.

“During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made — though by no means completed — since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word ‘f–‘ used on the street before I knew what it even referred to,” the actor said. “I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine [Stuck on You!] as recently as 2003. She in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly.”

